Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PALI stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Palisade Bio has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at $591,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at $7,427,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

