Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,191 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,355,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $809,139,000 after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $260.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average is $249.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

