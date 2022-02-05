Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth $1,658,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 243.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

CMPR opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

