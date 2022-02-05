Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.09. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

