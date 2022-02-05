Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,501 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

