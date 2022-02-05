Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,865 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

MasTec stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.19.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.