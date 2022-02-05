Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

VIS opened at $188.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.68. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $173.57 and a one year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

