Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 949.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.91.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

