Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.25

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 399528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

