Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.20

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.20 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.10). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.05), with a volume of 3,583,833 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANR. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £640.33 million and a PE ratio of -91.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.40.

In other news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94), for a total value of £350,000 ($470,556.60).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

