Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Papa John’s International worth $75,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.47. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -295.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.