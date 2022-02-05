Park West Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Park West Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,305 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises 2.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Lithia Motors worth $104,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.29.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAD traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $285.86. 244,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.53. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

