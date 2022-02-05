Park West Asset Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Park West Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 773,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $823.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

