Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New $15.99 Million Investment in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of RocketLab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RKLB. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,855,027,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,828,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RocketLab stock traded up 0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching 9.49. 1,426,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,804. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a 1-year low of 7.55 and a 1-year high of 21.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 11.33.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.00.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

