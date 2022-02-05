Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.80-18.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $302.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

