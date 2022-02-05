Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.33). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 2,925,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,625. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

