Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Truist Financial

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.00.

PCTY stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

