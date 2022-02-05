PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. 33,062,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,094,834. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.86. PayPal has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $253,727,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

