PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $140.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.