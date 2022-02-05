PC Connection (CNXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $43.30 on Friday. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,841 shares of company stock worth $1,556,314 over the last ninety days. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 55.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PC Connection by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

