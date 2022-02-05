PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $67.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $61.44 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,959 shares of company stock worth $1,544,984 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $355,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $249,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $3,152,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PDC Energy by 282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

