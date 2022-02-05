PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 267,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Paya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paya by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 84,629 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.39 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

