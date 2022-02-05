Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.81. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$32.30 and a twelve month high of C$43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.