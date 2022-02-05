PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.87.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.29. The company has a market cap of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.