PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.29. The company has a market cap of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

