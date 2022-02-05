PHI Token (PHI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. PHI Token has a market cap of $794,070.08 and approximately $11.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One PHI Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00112027 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

