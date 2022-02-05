Phore Trading Up 20.9% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Phore has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $1.07 million and $1,773.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.22 or 0.00626073 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,043,191 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

