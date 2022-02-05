Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 1st

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PDO stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III purchased 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,845 shares of company stock valued at $245,952.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

