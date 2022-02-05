Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 42,331 shares during the period.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.