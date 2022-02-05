Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PINS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.29.

PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Pinterest by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

