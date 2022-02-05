Piper Sandler Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.24.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.