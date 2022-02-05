PJT Partners Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

PJT stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,748 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.