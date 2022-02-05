Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Holdings Raised by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 452.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.39% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $28,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $4,184,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

