PlatON Price Tops $0.0770 (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a market cap of $177.49 million and $4.87 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatON has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlatON

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,305,393,614 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

