Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce $158.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.40 million to $170.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $139.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $462.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $498.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $927.83 million, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $994.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.
PLUG traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $21.43. 15,524,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,253,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
