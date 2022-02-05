PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBTHF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,632. PointsBet has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

