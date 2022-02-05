Polkadot Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.24 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $21.24 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $21.51 or 0.00051674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.20 or 0.07205087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.40 or 0.99779450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

