Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 2,644 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Power Integrations by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Power Integrations by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

