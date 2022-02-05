Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 2,644 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95.
POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Power Integrations by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Power Integrations by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
