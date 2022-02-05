Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Power Integrations has decreased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.