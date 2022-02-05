Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRDSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cheuvreux raised Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. Prada has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

