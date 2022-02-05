Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

DTIL traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.53. 546,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,216. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $275.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 39.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 10.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 42,114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 43.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

