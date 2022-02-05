Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pretium Resources.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVG. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.70. 450,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.