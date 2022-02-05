Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

PHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday.

PHP opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.85) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 137.40 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.29).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

