Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,714 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OEC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

