Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.15. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

