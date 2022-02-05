Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,180 over the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

