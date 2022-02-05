Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $4,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,352,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

