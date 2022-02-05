Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

