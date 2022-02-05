Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

