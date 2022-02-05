Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1,170.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

