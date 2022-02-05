Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 77.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.72.

DXCM opened at $420.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.